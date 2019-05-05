|
|
Sewall Leroy Reynolds
Suquamish - Sewall Leroy Reynolds passed away in his home on Agate Pass at the age of 91, just shy of his 92nd birthday. Sewall graduated from Roosevelt High School and the University of Washington. He taught school at North Kitsap from 1954 -1984. He also coached boy's football, basketball, and track at the Junior High School for a majority of those years.
Prior to teaching, he served 2 years in the army during the Korean War, reaching the rank of Sergeant First Class. He was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, the Purple Heart, and the Bronze Star. We are all proud of his service and sacrifice.
After his discharge from the army in 1952, he married Emma Jelleberg. They were married 57 years before her passing in 2009. Together they raised 4 children. The family spent many memorable summers enjoying beach life, camping with friends at the ocean and many other destinations.
Sewall loved his home on the water and spent many years fishing, clamming, and crabbing. He and Em also enjoyed many years of retirement together playing golf, tennis, traveling in their RV and wintering in Yuma, AZ.
Sewall is survived by his son, Larry Reynolds, his daughters Karen Parson (Gary), Karol Smith (Dan), and Jan Reynolds (John Karnoski). Grandchildren include: Ryan, Aaron, Keely, Bryce, Breanne, Kyle, Tammy, Ryan, Tony, Kindra, Jace, and Hayden, plus 20 great-children.
The family will celebrate his life at his home on later date this summer.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 5, 2019