|
|
Shane Jeremy Webster
Belfair - Born May 31,1986 in Bremerton, WA.
Died Mar. 28,2020 in Belfair, WA.
He was so loved and will be missed by his cousins, friends, and family. He is survived by his parents David and Beverly Webster. His brother Andy and wife Sara, nieces Addie and Ella. His brother Luke and wife Chrystine. His brother Blake and wife Stephanie, niece Talya His grandmother Phyllis and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
Shane grew up at Lake Symington. As he was growing up he played CK soccer, Chico Pewees baseball and basketball. Starting in grade school he was a participant of a John Hopkins University Academic study measuring his academic progress. He graduated from Klahowya Secondary School in 2004. He was in the Klahowya Marching Eagles Band. He played percussion which he loved and made the position of Drum Captain. He participated in Knowledge Bowls. He ran on the Klahowya Cross Country team and played Klahowya soccer.
At his church he was an active member of Silverdale Baptist youth group and became a Platoon leader. He played in the youth worship band on the drum set, and played wherever needed at churches. In Longview, TX.. He played in a church worship band while attending Le Tourneau University. He graduated from Le Tourneau University in 2009 with a Electrical Engineering B.S.E.E. Degree.
After college he moved back to WA. and started in a career at Zonar Systems in the development of Tech. products. He played the drum set in a band called Hella Sunshine in Seattle.
He will be laid to rest at Twin Firs cemetery, Belfair, WA. May 7, 2020 at a private service. When the covid-19 restrictions are lifted we will have a Memorial Service. He is now at peace in heaven, free from his earthly struggles. We will always miss his smiling face and sense of humor, but will keep his memory in our hearts and minds. Absent from the body, present with the Lord.
Published in Kitsap Sun from May 5 to May 6, 2020