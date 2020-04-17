|
|
Sharon Emma Smith
Bremerton - Sharon Emma Smith, 69, died Friday April 3rd, 2020 at home in her sleep. Sharon was diagnosed with a very rare lung disease three years ago. The disease, Idiopathic Pulmonary Neuroendocrine Cell Hyperplasia has no know treatment or cure.
Sharon was born February 22nd, 1951 in Potsdam NY. She was the daughter of Alice Weaver and the late Gordon Weaver Jr and graduated from Potsdam High School.
On August 16, 1969 she married Francis Smith of Parishville NY who she loved dearly.
Surviving Sharon is her husband Francis, a Daughter, Kimberly Case and a Son Brian Smith.
Also her Mother, Alice Weaver of Potsdam NY, two sisters Charlene Coulter of Massena NY, Vicky Fedonick of Potsdam NY, a Brother Gary Weaver of Potsdam NY, and two beautiful Granddaughters Marissa and Miranda who she loved Immensely.
Sharon was an exceptional Wife and Mother. She had a very loving soul and heart and was very compassionate about others over herself.
Sharon requested no service's and be cremated.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020