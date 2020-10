Sharon Joanne PlowmanBremerton - Sharon Joanne Plowman, 83, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 25, 2020. She passed with family by her side. Her final hours were spent listening to worship songs sung by Elvis, including her favorite "In the Garden," which brought a peaceful smile to her face. For more information regarding her obituary and services please refer to her online memorial webpage at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/bremerton-wa/sharon-plowman-9378855