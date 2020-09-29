1/2
Sharon Kay Prichard
Sharon Kay Prichard passed peacefully Sept. 25, 2020 in Bremerton, WA with loved ones by her side after a 36-year battle with M.S. She enjoyed a career in Decorative Tole Painting as a Certified Teacher in which she taught classes at her home developing lasting relationships with those who she taught. She enjoyed having the ability to be a stay at home mom to raise her 3 children "the old-fashioned way" on their farm. Her and Steve's love of the mountains took them on backpacking adventures together and for family vacations with the kids every summer. As Steve puts it "she was always game for anything I did", dirt bike riding, camping, backpacking, canoe trips to Ross Lake and more adventurous backpacks trips like the West Coast of Vancouver Island, being stuck in a tent for days in the rain on the Bailey Range and other long traverses in the Olympic Mountains. After she was diagnosed with MS in 1984, she continued his adventures in street bike touring across multiple states and street rodding with local dear friends in their Hot Rod Clubs. Sharon is survived by her "soul mate" Steve Prichard whom she was married to for 53 years, her 3 children; Lori Abbott, Barbara Ablitt and Dave Prichard, 4 grandchildren whom she adored; Carlon, Devon, Nathan, and Shawn and 4 great-grandchildren. An open-house COVID/mask friendly gathering to be held Saturday October 3 from 11 to 3 at the family farm on Woods Road. In lieu of flowers please donate in Sharon's name through the National MS Society @www.nationalmssociety.org/donate.




Published in Kitsap Sun from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
