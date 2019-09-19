|
Sharon Lee Reitan
After a nearly 10 year battle with Dementia, Sharon Lee Reitan went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Born on May 19, 1936 in Portland, Oregon to Richard Gray and Solveig ( Sally Ellingsen) Robinson. Sharon grew up in Port Madison, Washington along with her sister Judy.
Sharon graduated in 1954 with friends that she continued to see her entire life. She referred to Bainbridge Island as " The Greatest Place on Earth", in the 40's and 50's. Active her entire life, Sharon was a Rainbow girl in her youth, and later a worthy advisor. She was a cheerleader for the Spartans. She also enjoyed Art and was an exceptional artist as well as loved golf. In 1955 Sharon married Don Westerlund, and raised three sons. In the 60's, she worked at Fenwick Rod Company of Bainbridge Island and also for her parents at the TP Tavern in Suquamish. Sharon worked for Poulsbo Junction insurance in the 70's becoming a partner in the 80's when Vince and Kay Prouty retired. Sharon married Jerry Reitan in 1997. They had been friends since school in the 50's, and were Blessed to have the best 23 years of their life together. They spent years fishing and boating entertaining, and traveling, especially to Norway to visit relatives. They often went to Whistler BC, and Birch Bay. Being extremely proud of her Norwegian Heritage she was a life long member of the Sons of Norway and Daughters of Norway. Always the eternal optimist, she saw the best in everyone and every situation. An amazing wife, mother, and grandmother, she will be missed.
Sharon is survived by her husband Jerry, Sons; Thomas(AKA Tucker), David (Lori), Jon (Hollyo), as well as step children Joanie (Tim), Greg (Sue), Julie (Colin), Jeff (Christy), 8 Grandchildren, and 20 Great Grandchildren.
Sharon lived the last three years of her life at the Ridge Memory Care in Silverdale. Words cannot express our gratitude to them for their Love, Care, and Dignity.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Poulsbo Historical Society, First Lutheran Church, or a .
Celebration of Life will be on Saturday September 28th at 2 PM at the Sons of Norway in Poulsbo.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 19, 2019