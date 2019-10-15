Services
More Obituaries for Sherrie Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherrie Gaile Gordon

Sherrie Gaile Gordon Obituary
Sherrie Gail Gordon

Bremerton - June 10, 1957 to October 11, 2019

Sherrie Gordon, 62, passed away peacefully at home on October 11, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She will be remembered for her personality, wonderful laugh, and staying true to herself. She is preceded in death by her parents LeRoy and Janie Cook, her brother James Cook, and Sammie. She is survived by her two sisters, Pam Swartz and Kathy Myers, and by her loving husband Mitch Gordon. Sherrie will be greatly missed by all us that loved her.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
