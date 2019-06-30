|
Shirlee Ann Hilldahl, 72, of Allyn, WA., was granted her angel wings on June 11, 2019. She fought a tough battle with cancer but her final days were spent at home surrounded by dear friends.
Shirlee was born on August 31, 1946 in Yakima, WA. and spent her childhood years there. She later married Jerry Arnold Hilldahl and they eventually established their home in Allyn.
Shirlee spent many hours volunteering with her close friend Wayne Garey at Belfair's Faith in Action (the HUB). She also worked as a server at both Pat's Red Barn and the well known Belfair Café.
Shirlee was a charter member, a very dedicated member, of North Bay Lutheran Community Church in Allyn. Shirlee volunteered as custodian until her health prevented her from continuing.
Her interests included everything Seahawks and everything golf.
She is survived by her sister and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Arnold Hilldahl
No service has been planned at this time.
Rest eternal grant her O God, and let light perpetual shine upon her. Amen.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 30, 2019