Shirley A. Browne
Bremerton - Shirley A. Browne passed away at Stafford Healthcare at Belmont on 9/8/2019. She was born 8/24/1934 to Howard E. Jones & Margaret Copley Luce in Port Angeles and moved with her family to Bremerton in 1941.
Shirley was on her high school drill team and attended Olympic College. She married Arthur Aksdal in 1953 and they had 3 sons, Arnold, Daniel & Gregory.
Shirley worked various jobs including Kahn's Men's Store; she enjoyed gardening, knitting and her dogs. She was a member of the Paws & Taws Square Dancing Group, Sons of Norway and the Elks Lodge.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, brother Stanley Cameron and ex-husbands Arthur Aksdal & Frank Newton; husband Fred Browne also preceded her in death. She is survived by her 3 sons Arnie (Karin), Daniel (Genevieve) and Greg (Carol) and 2 grandsons Kristopher & Thor Aksdal.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 15, 2019