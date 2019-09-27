Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
5303 KITSAP WAY
BREMERTON, WA 98312
(360) 377-3836
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
5303 KITSAP WAY
BREMERTON, WA 98312
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Forgey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Forgey


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Ann Forgey Obituary
Shirley Ann Forgey

Bremerton - Shirley Ann Forgey, 75, of Bremerton, Wa passed away September 10, 2019 in the presence of loved ones.

She was born November 28, 1943 at Naval Hospital Bremerton.

She is proceeded in death by her mother Lillian Silkett and a son Fred Forgey.

Shirley is survived by three children, Edward Forgey, Kyra Sharpe and Melonie Forgey. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren and a brother Renny Raber.

A graveside service will be held at the heather section of the Lewis Funeral Chapel in Bremerton, Wa Monday September 30, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis Funeral Chapel
Download Now