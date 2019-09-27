|
|
Shirley Ann Forgey
Bremerton - Shirley Ann Forgey, 75, of Bremerton, Wa passed away September 10, 2019 in the presence of loved ones.
She was born November 28, 1943 at Naval Hospital Bremerton.
She is proceeded in death by her mother Lillian Silkett and a son Fred Forgey.
Shirley is survived by three children, Edward Forgey, Kyra Sharpe and Melonie Forgey. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren and a brother Renny Raber.
A graveside service will be held at the heather section of the Lewis Funeral Chapel in Bremerton, Wa Monday September 30, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 27, 2019