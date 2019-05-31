|
Shirley Chappell James
Poulsbo - Shirley James, 87, of Poulsbo Washington, passed away peacefully on Friday May 24, 2019. Born in 1932, Shirley was raised in Detroit Michigan before she moved with her family to California. She worked as a secretary in Los Angeles before meeting Richard James. The two were married in 1961 and moved to numerous locations around the country during the next 30 years while Richard served in the U.S. Navy. No matter the location, Shirley created a loving home while raising their five children. She had marathon shopping endurance, outlasting anyone with her. Her focus was always on family, enjoying the time she had with her husband and many kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. In her house, one could always count on the cookie tin being full, and on the wry sense of humor she inherited from her parents and siblings. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and sister. She is survived by her adoring husband of 57 years, children Joy McBride (Tim), Jeff (Kym), Steve (Sandi), Laura Bush (Roby), Michelle Tomford (Scott), 13 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. A private family service was held on the afternoon of her passing.
Published in Kitsap Sun from May 31 to June 2, 2019