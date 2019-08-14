Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Scandia Bible Church
16748 Scandia Rd NW
Shirley Flaugher Bird


1926 - 2019
Shirley Flaugher Bird Obituary
Shirley Flaugher Bird was born on Oct. 20, 1926, to Everett Wayne Flaugher and Hazel Dorothy (Petersen) Flaugher in Heaton, ND. In 1944 she moved to Bremerton, WA, with her family. She passed away on July 21, 2019, in Springfield, OR. Survivors include Shirley's sons, Brian Bird and Wayne Bird, sisters Audrey Enger and Donna Jensen, granddaughter Brianna Bird, four nieces and two nephews. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Scandia Bible Church, 16748 Scandia Rd NW.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 14, 2019
