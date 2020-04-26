|
Shirley Jeanne Freitas
Shirley Jeanne Freitas, 86 passed away on April 20, 2020, at Harrison Hospital in Bremerton, WA. Shirley was born in 1934 in Enid, Oklahoma, to Louis and Dorothy (Rieckert) Sayre. She lived in Enid until 1944 when she moved with her parents to Washington. She graduated from Stadium High School in Tacoma in 1952 and married Edward "Ed" Freitas, the love of her life, shortly after.
She and Ed moved to Bremerton where they began their family life. They lived in Bremerton until 1966, when Ed's job transferred them to No. Virginia. As well as raising 3 children, Shirley also worked as a secretary for the Fairfax County School system from 1968 until 1992. After she retired, she spent most of her time caring for others.
Shirley and Ed returned to Washington in 1993. Being an expert packer/mover, she helped her mother and stepfather move from Florida to Washington and then her daughter and son-in-law from Virginia to Washington. She was always available to help her family pack and organize for a move and did so on too many occasions to count.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband in 2014. She is survived by children, Lynn (Pat) Freitas, Les (Mary) Freitas and Jill (John) Case; grandchildren Janette (Jeff) Coulter, Les Freitas, Keith Freitas, Laura Freitas, Jonathan Case, Anna (Doug) Kaler, Jason Case and Shannon Freitas; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Burial will be at the Mt. View Memorial Park, Lakewood, WA. No memorial service is scheduled at this time.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020