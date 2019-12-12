|
Shirley Marie Blunt
Port Orchard - Shirley Marie Blunt, 65, passed away on December 1, 2019. She was born on December 28,1953 in Chattanooga, TN. Shirley is preceded in death by husband Bernard Blunt, Father Cecil McGraw, 2 sisters Betty Jean McGraw, Terry Gean Goss. Survivors include her children Nekisha Blunt, Quishana Blunt, Semico Glinn, Tawanda Reed, Jerrell Blunt Sr, Kendra McInnis, Herod Telusnord, Gregory Reed Sr., Joseph Robinson, Anthony Lafromboise, Shannon Barefield, Daniel McInnis. Her Grandchildren Josiah Blunt-Robinson,Shanell Barefield Blunt, Jerrell Blunt Jr., Gregory Reed Jr., Kurtis Glinn Jr., Travontae Jackson Kaydra Jackson, Dominique Barefield, Jabari Norris. Great grandkids Alisha Johnson, Christine - Marie Barefield, Novaline Barefield, Ellie Barefield, Robert Barefield. Sisters Beverly Cousin's from Atlanta. Patricia Hambrick, Annette Springs, Darlene McGraw from Chattanooga, TN. Shirley Blunt was an amazing mother, who had a strong Christian base. Always put others before her own personal needs. Her warm smile could light up a whole room.Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, cooking, soap operas, music, movies, ampm crushed ice, lol, rainy days, watching the waves crash against the shore, or just watching the sun set. Shirley retired from Retsils veterans home where she was a Registered Nurse. Shirley you will forever remain in our hearts and never forgotten. Services will be held on December 14th, 2019 at 12 noon. My Zion Baptist Church, 1906 13th Street Bremerton WA 98337. 360-377-9169. We ask for all to come out to join us and pay our respects. May God continue to bless and keep you all. Thanks The Blunt family.
