Shirley Marie Heistand
Port Orchard - Shirley Marie Heistand, 84, born on October 26, 1934 in Bremerton, WA passed away on August 5, 2019 with family members by her side.
She is survived by her loving husband, Glen Heistand of 66 years, four children, Dean (Jan) Heistand, Cathy (Gary) Backlund, Rhonda (Rick) Comfort, and Becky Heistand, eight living grandchildren, one deceased, and 14 great-grandchildren.
In addition to being a wonderful wife, mother, and friend, Shirley was a Licensed Practical Nurse at Harrison Memorial Hospital for many years. She took great pride in helping people and always had the desire to serve others first. Also, she was diagnosed with polio at age 24 and involved with post-polio support groups.
For many years, Shirley and her husband enjoyed traveling to Parker, Arizona and Naples, Florida in the wintertime in their RV. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and everyone who knew and loved her.
A celebration of life will be held at the family home on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Franciscan Hospice Care, 2091 Bridgeport Way W, University Place, WA 98466.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 14, 2019