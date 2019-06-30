Services
Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
- - Shirley Shaw passed away on Thursday June 6, 2019 at the age of 89. She is survived by her son Robert, and grandchildren Katie and Jamie. She taught elementary school in the Bremerton School District for over 30 years. Shirley, and her husband Don (who passed away last June), were successful businesspeople in the Puget Sound area for over 50 years. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother. We will miss them both. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 30, 2019
