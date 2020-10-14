1/1
Silven Moench
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Silven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Silven Moench

Moench - Silven Moench, 96, of Bainbridge Island, passed away on September 24, 2020. Born November 16, 1923 in Seattle to Otto and Ida (Silven) Moench. Hegraduated from Bainbridge High School. Silven retired after 30 years at Keyport,was a volunteer fireman, ambulance driver on Bainbridge Island, and was an active member of Seabold Methodist Church. Silven is preceded in death by his wife Thelma; son, Alan; and is survived by 4 children, 15 grandchildren,24 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held, with a memorial service to be schedule at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Bainbridge Island Firefighters Club or to Seabold United Methodist Church.An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved