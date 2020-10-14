Silven Moench
Moench - Silven Moench, 96, of Bainbridge Island, passed away on September 24, 2020. Born November 16, 1923 in Seattle to Otto and Ida (Silven) Moench. Hegraduated from Bainbridge High School. Silven retired after 30 years at Keyport,was a volunteer fireman, ambulance driver on Bainbridge Island, and was an active member of Seabold Methodist Church. Silven is preceded in death by his wife Thelma; son, Alan; and is survived by 4 children, 15 grandchildren,24 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held, with a memorial service to be schedule at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Bainbridge Island Firefighters Club or to Seabold United Methodist Church.An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com