Bremerton - Departing suddenly Simone Marshall, 53, passed away September 2nd 2019 in the care of the emergency room doctors & nurses, after being cared for by medics at her home. Complications from a blood clot took its toll on a very strong woman.
Born and raised in Bremerton, her life cannot be put into words to show what she meant to everyone that she came into contact with over her shortened life.
Starting with her husband Chuck of 31 years, but together for 38 years after celebrating their anniversary on August 6th, the driving force that made their time together so special.
She was part of her daughter Kelsiana's life to its fullest, from the start on all the trips to Mexico plus ice skating to what I believe was her greatest passion horses, but the part of her daughter's life was she witnessed her getting married in April.
Simone's love of travel was her priority, each year the vacations were planned out from trips to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in April and a few times in October (to get a lot of sun), to family trips to Lake Chelan, Washington in July (for more of the sun) a tradition that goes back multiple generations in her family. Later we started to include small mini vacations which meant monthly horse shows in the travel trailer (so we could bring the dogs with us). Longer non horse shows became something we enjoyed and we were looking forward to after retirement.
Simone's hobbies besides traveling to sunny locations abroad or on her deck when the weather was warm here, she loved to grow her annual ritual of flowers on the deck around the house. She was most proud of her spring to summer blossoms by the time they were in full bloom there was no deck just flowers and a small pathway. She was constantly out on the deck to water, fertilize, prune and just take it all in, even on her last day we spent a few precious hours in the early afternoon to enjoy both the flowers and the sun.
Simone was a straight to the point person with a great knowledge of what she learned in her way too brief life. Many would say that she was a (word that I will not mention), but once you got to understand what she was trying to get across they found out that she really cared.
Simone's passion for getting the job done was her mantra, from top to bottom of the chain, in her career of almost 33 years. During those 33 years she helped a lot of people get promoted even though she was a promotable manager herself. She wanted to stay at the Silverdale location to raise her family and enjoy life. She did pass on her knowledge to the ones that wanted to go further and she was always there for them even when she wasn't at work, she was available and on top of all that was going on in the daily operations of the Silverdale warehouse.
She will truly be missed by all that really took the time to know her, leaving so soon was not in her plan. Hoping that everyone that she came into contact has a great memory of her and that will in turn be her legacy.
She is preceded in death by her brother in law, William (Billy) Buskirk. She is survived by her husband Chuck, daughter Kelsiana (Ian) Crinean of Port Orchard, mother Ellen Schroeder of Bremerton, sister Muguet Buskirk of Bremerton, brother in laws John Marshall of Bremerton and Gordon (Shane) Marshall of Key Largo Florida and her special family members, our dogs, Lola and Cabella.
Her celebration of life will be October 20th, 2019 at Port Gamble Events, 4839 View Dr Ne Ste G, Port Gamble, Washington at 2pm, please come and join us for all the memories.
In lieu of flowers please make any donations in Simone's name to the Kitsap County 4-H excellence fund or AQHA foundation. (Foundation.wsu.edu and aqha.com/foundation)
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 24, 2019