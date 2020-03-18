Resources
Port Orchard - Sonny Miller of Port Orchard, WA passed away on March 6, 2020. A Loving Father, Grand Father and Great Grand Father, Sonny was born July 4, 1936 in Seattle, WA. He is preceded by his sons James and Joey and daughter Linda. He is survived by his son Robert of Belfair, WA and daughter Kimberly of Penngrove, CA. He leaves behind many friends and family. Services are pending. For additional information please call 206-362-5200 or visit www.Washelli.com
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
