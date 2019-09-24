Resources
Sophia Libuse Emilie Weber

- - April 15, 1919 - August 14, 2019. A celebration of life, followed by a reception/potluck will take place Sunday September 29, 2019, 2:00 pm, at Brownsville United Methodist Church, 8811 Illahee Rd NE, Bremerton. Sophia is preceded in death by her parents Franz and Marie Boehler, siblings, Maximiliane, Franz(Brigitte), Richard(Margita)Boehler, husband Bert Weber. Remembering in Love are daughter Hildegard, grandsons Richard & Michael (Erin), grandchildren Jettson, Ginger Stone, stepdaughterSuzen (Russ)Wright, long time companion, James Noland. The family thanks the staff of Northwoods Lodge for their supportive care in her final days. Please join us for the celebration. We will miss her greatly.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 24, 2019
