Stephanie Harris
Stephanie was born on October 14, 1948 in Seattle Washington to parents Elizabeth Arrowsmith and Kenneth Harris.
Stephanie worked as a waitress in a number of restaurants on Bainbridge Island and for the last 19 years, at The Traveler. She received her AA from Olympic Community College. She was also a student of the world, traveling to the countries of Georgia, Macedonia, Albania, Greece, Mexico, and camping in most of the national parks in the west and southwest!
Stephanie possessed an innate sense of curiosity and adventure. As a world traveler she was drawn to truly experience the lives of the communities she traveled to. Stephanie's genuineness and openness was felt by all she met. Without fail you could find her striking up a conversation to either learn something new from a stranger or support a member of her community.
She and her husband Ron loved the outdoors and nature and reveled in its bounty and beauty, leaving minimal footprints and bringing their shared knowledge about the earth to their friends. A long time inhabitant of Indianola, she deeply loved and appreciated her community.
Stephanie is survived by her husband Ron, her two sisters Cyndy Baker and Deborah Harris, her nieces Carrie Fisher, Shanna McDonald, Sierra Bingham, Taylor Lanning and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by Mother Elizabeth, Father Ken, Step Father Ralph, Nephew Jacob, Great Nephew Cody and Great Great Nephew Noah.
Stephanie's celebration of life is at 4 p.m. Saturday October 5th at The Indianola Clubhouse.
In lieu of flowers you may donate in her honor to PAWS of Bainbridge Island and North Kitsap.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Oct. 4, 2019