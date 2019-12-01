|
Stephen Edward Brigham, Sr
Bremerton - Stephen Edward Brigham, Sr, 75, of Bremerton, WA, passed away on November 28, 2019. Born on November 13, 1944 to Jesse C. and Hazel E. (Helgren) Brigham in Bremerton, Stephen first met Carol Hornbeck as neighborhood kids. He would later marry Carol on March 9, 1963. Stephen worked as a rigger at PSNS for 4 years and then transferred to Keyport, working there until retiring in 1996. When he was younger he enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents. Stephen's memory will live on with loving wife of 56 years, Carol; son, Stephen, Jr.; daughters, Terresa (Everett) and Rebecca; sister, Brenda; 4 grandchildren, Brent, Tristen, Emily, and Lilly; and 4 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 5th at 2:00pm at Lewis Funeral Chapel. An online memorial can be seen at www.lewsichapel.com Stephen loved his family and his country, but loved his wife most of all.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019