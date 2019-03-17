|
|
Stephen Francis Leene
Bremerton, WA
Stephen Leene, passed away February 9, 2019 at home. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 3, 1938 to Morris and Hannah Leene. He was proceeded in death by his parents, a sister and a son. Steve retired from the Navy after serving 20 years. He then went to work in the Ship Yard and retired from there. He worked for a time at the Brownsille Marina and had a sail boat moored there. He belonged to the Brownsville Yacht Club and served as Commandeer for 1 year. He later joined the Bremerton Yacht Club and also served as Commandeer. He bought a 51 Chevy, restored it and joined a car club and went to many car shows. He leaves behind his wife Shirley and 4 step children, Teresa Lucero of San Diego, Tom Carter of Silverdale, Tim Carter of Federal Way, and John Carter of the Philippines. A memorial service will be at the Bremerton Yacht Club at a later date.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 17, 2019