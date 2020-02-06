|
Stephen LeRoy Bower
Bremerton - Stephen LeRoy Bower was born to Richard and Alice Bower on March 8, 1943 in Bremerton, WA, where he passed away on January 18, 2020. He graduated from Central Kitsap High School in 1961 and entered the Machinist Apprenticeship program at P.S.N.S. where he was employed till 1970. He continued his career at Keyport, NUWC, as a machinist and Chairman of the Bremerton Metal Trades Council, retiring in 1999. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Gretchen, and brother Joseph. He is survived by Beverly Kimrey, his life - long love, cousins and their families. To honor his life, a memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 18th at 1pm at Gateway Fellowship, 18901 - 8th Ave NE, Poulsbo, WA. An online guest book can be viewed at www.lewischapel.com.
