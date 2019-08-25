|
Stephen M. Straub
Belfair - Stephen M. Straub, 65, of Belfair, Washington, passed away on July 26 in Belfair, WA. Steve was born in New Martinsville, WV, to Vernon and Florence Straub on April 9, 1954. He graduated from River High School in 1972. Steve went on to earn a degree in electrical engineering. He retired from Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in January, 2015, after 32 years of service.
Steve is survived by his wife, Joyce Straub of Belfair, WA, three stepchildren, John Norman (Renee), Wanda Norman and Michael(Dawn) Norman all of Belfair, WA, six step grandchildren, one step great grandchild, his parents, Florence and Vernon Straub of Sardis, OH, two sisters, Pam (Bill) Weatherly of Hemet, CA, Jill (Dave) Dennis of Sardis, OH, two brothers, Mark (Sherry) Straub of Delaware, OH, Doug (Brenda) Straub of Morgantown, WV. Many nieces and nephews who will greatly miss uncle Steve's stories.
Steve loved to fish and had a gift of storytelling inherited from his grandfather.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Harrison Medical Center, Bremerton, WA, for their exemplary care for Steve.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 25, 2019