Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Straub
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen M. Straub


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen M. Straub Obituary
Stephen M. Straub

Belfair - Stephen M. Straub, 65, of Belfair, Washington, passed away on July 26 in Belfair, WA. Steve was born in New Martinsville, WV, to Vernon and Florence Straub on April 9, 1954. He graduated from River High School in 1972. Steve went on to earn a degree in electrical engineering. He retired from Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in January, 2015, after 32 years of service.

Steve is survived by his wife, Joyce Straub of Belfair, WA, three stepchildren, John Norman (Renee), Wanda Norman and Michael(Dawn) Norman all of Belfair, WA, six step grandchildren, one step great grandchild, his parents, Florence and Vernon Straub of Sardis, OH, two sisters, Pam (Bill) Weatherly of Hemet, CA, Jill (Dave) Dennis of Sardis, OH, two brothers, Mark (Sherry) Straub of Delaware, OH, Doug (Brenda) Straub of Morgantown, WV. Many nieces and nephews who will greatly miss uncle Steve's stories.

Steve loved to fish and had a gift of storytelling inherited from his grandfather.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Harrison Medical Center, Bremerton, WA, for their exemplary care for Steve.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.