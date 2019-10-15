|
Steve Mikael Goupil
Steve Mikael Goupil left our world unexpectedly September 30, 2019. He has been called to embark on another journey....to claim his wings.
Steven was born April 5, 1965 in Tucson Arizona to Barbara (Alderman) Goupil.
He was a 1983 graduate of Bremerton High School, attending Northwest College of Arts and Design.
Steven worked as a graphic artist in Poulsbo and a Free Lance Cartoonist and Artist across the United States.
He was a quiet proud artist donating time, creativity and detail to many industries and charities. A favorite was the Emerald City Comic Con, where he would spend months preparing artwork for auction and donation to benefit the Children's Hospital.
Most will remember him for his volunteer work with the Bremerton Community Theatre (BCT). Dedicating years of detailed craftsmanship designing and building stage sets, costumes and makeup which led him to the loves of his life ...acting and directing. His colleagues of the industry becoming life long friends and family.
Steven embraced an intuition and spirituality that guided his light inside and out. He loved family, friends and animals including his faithful companion Paco. Steven supported Human Rights, Animal Rights and Love not Hate in all kingdoms.
Steven is preceded in death by grandparents James and Emma Alderman, Aunts Martha Alderman, Maxine (Alderman) Dickie, Uncle Robert (Bob) Alderman, cousin Robert (Robbie) Alderman.
He is survived by his mother Barbara (Alderman) Goupil, sister Valerie (Raymond) Grahn, niece and nephew Madison and Wyatt Grahn, Aunt Mary Alderman, Uncle Jim Alderman, cousins Pam, Karen, Sydney as well as many dearly loved extended family.
Many thanks to the Bremerton Fire Department for their quick response, professional support and personal embrace.
Please join us in celebrating Steven's life on October 27, 2019 at the Bremerton Convention Center, 1 pm-4 pm. The family requests bringing a favorite memory of Steve to share out loud or in a quiet hand written note.
In lieu of flowers or cards donations can be made in Steven's name to the Kitsap Humane Society.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019