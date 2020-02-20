|
Steve Wright
Fish around the world are celebrating the passing of avid fisherman Steve Wright. Salmon numbers are expected to climb for the first time in years. Trout in Ross Lake have been afraid to eat flies for years. All species of fish in Florida were given the day off from school to commemorate the the passing of this menace to fish.
Steven James Wright April 24, 1954 - January 31, 2020. Steve was born to James Howard and Dona Lee Wright in Minneapolis and died in Port Charlotte, Florida of cancer. Steve is survived by his mother Dona Lee, brother Paul (Pam) of Bremerton, son Matthew, daughter Ashley and granddaughter Kailen. Adopted daughter Lezlee Zapatka and extended family Felecia and Jaaron Zapatka as well as numerous stepchildren and grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Steve graduated from West High School class of 1972. Steve spent his adult life as a union commercial electrician. He loved fishing and fly-tying. Steve will be greatly missed by his family and many friends and fishing buddies. A celebration of life will be held at the Brownsville Marina on March 7th from 2-4:30.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020