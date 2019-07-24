Resources
Poulsbo, WA - Steven Gene Minch, 68, passed away on Thursday afternoon, June 20, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends after battling cancer. He was the son of Shirley J Minch and the late Robert G Minch.

He is survived by his mother, Shirley; his sister, Cheri of Silverdale; his beloved children, Sarah (James) of South Carolina, and Timothy (Lynnette) of Suquamish. He also leaves behind four grandchildren; Jake, Weston, Maelynn and Zachariah. His father, Robert, and younger brother, Gordon B Minch, preceded him in death.

Born February 27, 1951, in Bremerton, Washington, Steve was a quiet adventurer, a veteran of the United States Air Force, an exceptional fly fisherman and a hero to his children. His forty-year career at Bainbridge Gardens brought him joy and countless friendships. He was genuinely kind and well loved; he will be immeasurably missed.

A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date to allow for out of town family and friends to attend.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 24, 2019
