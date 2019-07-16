Services
Steven L. Sorgenfrei Obituary
Steven L. Sorgenfrei

Port Orchard - Steven L. Sorgenfrei, 66, of Port Orchard, passed away on July 11, 2019.

Steve was born and raised in Gig Harbor. He was a retired Federal employee. He was very proud and honored of the 32 years he supported our service members and community. He also served 3 years in the Army. He was an avid fisherman and talented craftsman. His hobbies included making custom shrimp pots and outdoor furniture. He enjoyed playing poker with friends. He was a fixer of all things broken and was always willing to help others. He loved traveling and exploring life. He was a very generous person who was deeply loved and will be missed by his family and friends.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Lorraine; brothers Ron and Mark; sisters Karen, Paula and Karla.

Steve is survived by his wife of 30 years, Melanie; daughters Shelley (Justin) and Lori (Luke); brothers Peter, Dan (Carol), Kim (Debbie) and Larry; three grandchildren.

For service details, please see https://www.havenrest.com/

Remembrances may be given to any cancer organization.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 16, 2019
