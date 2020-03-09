Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
OUR PLACE PUB
Silverdale, WA
Steven Robert Hillman (Wheels)

Steve passed February 19, 2019 he was 56. Born April 16, 1963 In Ketchikan, Alaska to parents Kenneth Hillman and Constance Hillman. Steve grew up in Colorado when he was a young child, then later on moved to Everett, WA Steve joined the Boys Scout's where he achieved his Eagle Scout badge.

Steve's parents later moved to Port Gamble where he attended North Kitsap High School and Graduated in 1981. After Graduation, he went on to Trade School to become a Journey Electrician. Steve started working at IMF Bangor where he worked as an Electrician in shop 51 from 1983 and retired in 2010.

Steve enjoyed many things in life, he loved NASCAR, helping friends, playing golf, Fishing and crabbing, shooting his guns, but most of all Steve loved to woodwork. His Father was also a woodworker and Steve learned many of his skills from his Father. He learned how to make jenga puzzles, birdhouses, pens and candles and many other things, He truly enjoyed his craft and loved sharing it with others.

Steve is survived by his long time life mate of 20 years, Tina Young and their Golden Retriever Guinness.

Steve's Celebration of Life will be held at OUR PLACE PUB in Silverdale, WA March 21, 2020 from 2-5pm.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 9 to Mar. 14, 2020
