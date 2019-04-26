|
Steven Thomas Anderson
Kitsap - Steven Thomas Anderson, born July 15, 1958 to Phillip Evan Anderson and Virginia Mary Anderson in Tuscon, Arizona was called home on the morning of April 23, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. He had recently retired from working as a Construction Laborer for Local 252. He loved the water and the outdoors, was an avid swimmer, (who never passed up the opportunity for a dunk) hard worker, dedicated father, grandfather and family man. He liked watching TV (especially SpongeBob, Stranger Things and The Big Bang Theory) as much as he did working outside, gill netting and staying busy. Steve was a movie buff who favored comedy and sci-fi. He had a passion for card games and thoroughly enjoyed playing solitaire. He lived for Mexican food, was quick with a joke and always good for a laugh. Steve will be remembered for his kindness and understanding, his ability to carry on a conversation and his excitement for a good road trip. Steve is preceded in death by his mother, father and brother, Martin Anderson. He is survived by his children, Tara (Christopher) Witcher, James (Alexis) Anderson and Windy Anderson, his grandchildren, Curtis, Modoulamin, Steven, Rose, Corynn and Linnux. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, April 28th at 1:00 at Scenic Beach State Park. *Discover Pass or park fees required for entry.
