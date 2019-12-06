|
Stuart "Stu" Hunting
Stuart G. "Stu" Hunting, 93, passed away on November, 30, 2019. Born on March 16, 1926 to Helen (Bartholomew) Hunting and Bruce L. Hunting, Stu graduated from Highline High School in Burien, Wash., and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Washington. Stu married Marcia L. Stoner in 1963, and worked as a printer for the Seattle School District. He also owned a printing and publishing business. Stu retired with Marcia to Hansville, Wash. Stu is survived by his wife; children Jane Melin (Glen), Andy Hunting (Dana), and Rebecca Hunting Pompon (Ray); and seven grandchildren. A memorial service is planned for December 28, 2019, in Silverdale, Wash. (More at poulsbomortuary.com)
Published in Kitsap Sun from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019