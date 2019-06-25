|
Susan "Sue" Diane (Shingler) Thorne
Bremerton - Mrs. Susan "Sue" Diane (Shingler) Thorne, born on October 21, 1950 in Bremerton, Washington, to Alyce Shingler and the late Mike Shingler, passed away at age 68 on June 18, 2019. She graduated from West High high school in 1969 and Tacoma Business College in 1971. Susan was the loving wife of James for 44 years. She is survived by her mother, Alyce; husband, James; only daughter, Renae Esposito; and grandchildren, Gabriel and Daisy. Susan's hobbies included spending time with her grandchildren, being an active church member and avid Seattle Seahawks fan. She was a long time alter guild member at Memorial Lutheran Church and at Peace Lutheran Church. Donations can be made in Susan's name to Peace Lutheran Church Alter Guild.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 25, 2019