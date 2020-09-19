1/1
Susan Frances Sheets
Susan Frances Sheets

Poulsbo - April 15, 1942 to September 10, 2020

Susan Frances Sheets, 78, of Poulsbo, Washington passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Born in Chicago, Illinois she was the daughter of Frank Joseph and Esther Irene (Laiho) Schneeweiss. She graduated from Eveleth High School in Minnesota in 1960. She spent many years serving her community working in local retail. The last 22 years with Central Market Poulsbo, known fondly by her co-workers as SueZQ. Susan enjoyed crocheting blankets, playing darts, collecting coins, listening to Neil Diamond, trivia nights and was an avid Sounders fan. Her favorite pastime was spending time chatting with life-long friends and family members. Surviving are children, Julie Sheets of Poulsbo and Steve Sheets of Lake Stevens; grandchildren Meghan, Ben, Jessica, Sean, Tyler, Thomas, Danielle, and Jamie; great-grandchildren, JosLynn, Joey Jr., Kellen, Kennedy, and Nova. Thank you to Cook Family Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Sep. 19 to Sep. 22, 2020.
