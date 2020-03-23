Services
Susan Marie Woodroof Lewis passed away on March 13, 2020, in Bremerton, WA at the age of 59. Susan was born in Yakima, WA to her parents Robert and Dorothy (Haynes) Woodroof on November 7, 1960. Early in life, Susan graduated from Woodway High School in Edmonds WA and Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, Idaho where she obtained a Bachelor's Degree of Arts in Elementary Education (1983). She then continued on to earn her Master's degree in Education and Reading /Language Arts from Seattle Pacific University (1989). Additionally, Susan received an endorsement in Special Education to her Washington State Teacher certification.

Susan Lewis was a skilled and caring classroom teacher, serving her students for over 20 years. She considered herself a lifelong student. Susan served as Church Board Member, Local Missionary President, and District Mission Board Member. She was elected as a Missions Delegate to the International Assembly of the Church of the Nazarene.

Susan's most important relationship was with Jesus and her daily life reflected it. "Aunt Susie" loved spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. Family time always included singing and laughing together, watching sports, and playing games. "Susie Safeco" passionately loved the Seattle Mariners and Dave Niehaus from the very beginning in 1977. She did not like the New York Yankees. She was an avid Washington Huskies, Seattle Seahawks, and Seattle Supersonics fan. Susan also had a passion for World Missions, Children's Camp, Vacation Bible School, American Sign Language, and for a time was a House Mother for pregnant and parenting teens. For many years, Mrs. Lewis enjoyed crocheting small gifts for her students at Christmas time. Susan loved her students and teaching team at Vinland Elementary in Poulsbo, WA, and was proud to be a part of the Wonder Women of 1st grade.

Susan Lewis is preceded in death by her parents Dr. Robert H. Woodroof and Dorothy (Haynes) Woodroof. She is survived by brothers Gary (Teri) Woodroof of Spokane, WA and Greg (Lisa) Woodroof of Spokane Valley, WA, sisters Cecilie Woodroof of Nampa, ID, Janelle (Russ) Hansen of Libert Lake, WA, Lori (Jon) Horton of Penang, Malaysia, and seven nieces, two nephews, three great-nieces, and one great-nephew.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, to be determined. In lieu of flowers, you are encouraged to donate to Rescue Freedom (P.O. Box 77, Kirkland, WA 98083, phone number 1-888-388-1811, website rescuefreedom.org.

Condolences to Susan's family can be sent to Lewis Funeral Chapel, 5303 Kitsap Way, Bremerton, WA 98312 (Phone number 360-377-3836, website lewisfuneralchapel.com)
