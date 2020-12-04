Susanne (Susie) Elizabeth Griffith



On November 21, 2020, Susanne (Susie) Elizabeth Griffith died peacefully in Silverdale, Washington. She was 65 years old.



Susanne is survived by her daughter Lindsay Bailey and her partner Jen Cook; her birth daughter Hilary Behrens; her grandchildren, Keegan and Kamden Bailey, Alex and Mia Behrens; her great grandchild, Greyson Behrens; and her siblings Ray Weis, Carol Weis, Joanne Setterberg & Judy Hathaway and many wonderful nieces, nephews and life-long friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Dennis Griffith, son, Kyle Griffith, her parents, two brothers and two sisters.



Susanne was born on November 23, 1954 in Seattle. She graduated from Bishop Blanchet High School in 1973.



Susanne married her husband in 1975 and they made their first home in Bremerton. They welcomed Lindsay in 1980 and Kyle in 1983. In 1999, Susanne connected with her birth daughter Hilary of New Hampshire who was placed in her forever home at birth in 1970. Susanne spent most of her professional career at Costco in Silverdale. She loved hummingbirds, flowers and tending to her indoor plants.



No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned however Susanne will be memorialized with her beloved husband and son at Miller-Woodlawn in Bremerton, Washington.



The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.



In lieu of flowers or gifts, a donation can be made to Hospice of Kitsap County in her name.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store