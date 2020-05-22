|
Tage H. Berthelsen
Port Orchard - Tage was raised and attended school in northern Denmark (Jutland) where his parents taught. He loved his family in Denmark as well as his adopted family in the US. He enjoyed visits home and from his relatives as well as communicating via telephone with them often. He was preceded in death by his parents Edvard and Marie, sister Hanne and her husband Morten Odder, step-daughter Cheryl Rossini and step-son Christopher Mucci. He is survived by his wife Eileen, son Soren Berthelsen-Holm(Kamilla) granddaughters Alma & Viola, sister Ida (Knud) Ostergaard Nielsen, many beloved nieces and nephews in Denmark & Switzerland, step-daughters Nora Phillips (Jesse) & Suzanne McEntire (Michael) and grandchildren Glenn Phillips, Brooks, Ethan & Grace McEntire, Angela & Christina Rossini, Margaret (Maggie) Mucci in the US. Burial and service will be held in Denmark at a future date.
Published in Kitsap Sun from May 22 to May 24, 2020