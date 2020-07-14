Teresa Marie (Johnson) Brakefield



12/10/69 - 7/07/20



Teresa was born December 10, 1969 in Bremerton, Washington to Ernie and Glenna Johnson. She grew up in Poulsbo and graduated from NKHS in 1988. After high school, Teresa graduated from Eaton Technical Institute and worked as a dental assistant in Bremerton and Seattle.



She married Craig Brakefield on April 27, 1996 and later divorced.



She is survived by her parents, sister Tammy (Toby) Orr, nephews Nathan and Devin Hight, great nephew Grayson Hight, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and her significant other Paul Ving.



She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.



Teresa will be laid to rest in her "happy place" of Wenatchee, Washington.



Donations may be made to Kitsap Humane Society.









