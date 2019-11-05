|
|
Terry Dreaney
Kennewick - Terry Dreaney 66, of Kennewick, died on October 27, 2019 from complications resulting from a heart attack. She leaves behind a brother, John (Theresa); two sisters, Chris (Neal) and Wendy; five nephews (Justin, Daniel, Matthew and Riley Dreaney, and Cole Starkman); and friends, who miss her dearly.
Terry graduated from West High School in 1972, WSU in 1976, and recently retired from a long career as a residential appraiser. She had a variety of interests, including beading, drumming, and jewelry-making. She was an enthusiastic member of the Lakeside Gem and Mineral Club. She enjoyed traveling, the theater and doing things with friends. She was kind, thoughtful and always there when you needed her.
Her family would like to thank her friends Jocey Hallman and Rhonda Trapp for their compassion and support during her last days. A celebration of life for Terry is being planned in Kennewick, WA in the coming weeks.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019