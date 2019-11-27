Services
Poulsbo Mortuary/Stone Chapel
22272 Foss Rd Ne
Poulsbo, WA 98370
(360) 779-4474
Resources
More Obituaries for Therion Bushee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Therion Richard "Rich" Bushee


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Therion Richard "Rich" Bushee Obituary
Therion "Rich" Richard Bushee

Bainbridge Island - Therion "Rich" Richard Bushee, 73, passed away on November 15, 2019 on Bainbridge Island. Rich was born on November 4, 1946 in Spokane, WA to Zoell Xavier and Virginia Lillian (Haworth) Bushee. He was owner and operator of an acoustical ceiling business for over 35 years and in his spare time enjoyed fishing, hunting, racing stock cars and motorcycles, cooking, and watching NASCAR. He is preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Barbara "Bobbi" Louise Marie Bushee. Rich's memory will live on with his daughters, Cheri Gonzalez (Jaime) of Auburn, WA, Ginny Ingersoll (Johnny) of Pompano Beach, FL, and Heather Bushee (Marqkeith) of Silverdale, WA; brother, Ted Bushee or Poulsbo, WA; sisters, Anne Smith and Aarloah Phillips (Jim) both of Bremerton, WA; 4 grandchildren, Caitlyn of Gig Harbor, WA; Chloe of Pompano Beach, FL, DeShawn of Bremerton, WA, and NaKaiya of Silverdale, WA; 2 great-grandchildren, Charlee and Chance of Pompano Beach, FL; and partner, Joann Brownlow. Inurnment will be at Poulsbo City Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to . An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Therion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -