Therion "Rich" Richard Bushee
Bainbridge Island - Therion "Rich" Richard Bushee, 73, passed away on November 15, 2019 on Bainbridge Island. Rich was born on November 4, 1946 in Spokane, WA to Zoell Xavier and Virginia Lillian (Haworth) Bushee. He was owner and operator of an acoustical ceiling business for over 35 years and in his spare time enjoyed fishing, hunting, racing stock cars and motorcycles, cooking, and watching NASCAR. He is preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Barbara "Bobbi" Louise Marie Bushee. Rich's memory will live on with his daughters, Cheri Gonzalez (Jaime) of Auburn, WA, Ginny Ingersoll (Johnny) of Pompano Beach, FL, and Heather Bushee (Marqkeith) of Silverdale, WA; brother, Ted Bushee or Poulsbo, WA; sisters, Anne Smith and Aarloah Phillips (Jim) both of Bremerton, WA; 4 grandchildren, Caitlyn of Gig Harbor, WA; Chloe of Pompano Beach, FL, DeShawn of Bremerton, WA, and NaKaiya of Silverdale, WA; 2 great-grandchildren, Charlee and Chance of Pompano Beach, FL; and partner, Joann Brownlow. Inurnment will be at Poulsbo City Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to . An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019