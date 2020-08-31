Thomas A. Milner



Thomas A. Milner, 80, passed away August 18, 2020 in Yreka, Ca. Born in Roseburg, Oregon March 26, 1940.



He is survived by his wife Linda; daughters, Debi, Tammy, Angel; sons, Chris, Rob and Leo. He is also survived by brothers Jim and Jack; sisters, Roxy and Debbie. He was preceeded in death by daughters Lorie and Doreen; brothers, Ted, Hank, and Mike and sister Sharon.



Thomas married his wife Linda, Dec. 16, 1966 in Cresent City, Ca. Tom was a rigger at PSNS for 30 years,retiring in 2000.



He enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, gardening, watching Nascar, Seahawks and Mariners. Tom enjoyed racing for the Kitsap Auto Racing Association. Thomas kids and grandchildren always made him proud and put a smile on his face.



Thomas memorial for all friends and family will be held Sept 26, 2020 in Washington. More info on the memorial please call Angel at: 360-710-5392









