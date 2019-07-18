Services
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
1930 - 2019
Thomas C. Simonson

Bremerton - Thomas C. Simonson, 88 of Bremerton, WA passed away July 11, 2019. Born July 13, 1930 in Massillon, OH to Wilmer and Caroline (Urbas) Simonson.

He Joined the Navy and served as a submarine sailor for 20 years. He then went to work for Northrup at Keyport WA and Civil Service for 19 years and then retired.

He was an avid golfer and bowler. He taught Tracyton PeeWees for 12 years.

He was the eldest of 4 siblings: JoAnn(Don), Donald(Dawn), Robert(Marla), and Jayne(Gary).

He is survived by loving wife of 66 years Roberta (Freeman) and 5 children: oldest Charles, Laura (Kenn), James (Gail), John, and Russell (Michelle).

He has 10 Grandchildren, 15 Great-Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren.

The Family would like to thank Marine Courte for their help in caring for him in his last days.

Instead of flowers the family would prefer donation to Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society or St. Jude's Hospital.

Services will be at Lewis Funeral Chapel on July 24 2019 at 11:00am.

A detailed obituary can be viewed at www.lewischapel.com
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 18, 2019
