Thomas F. and Sandra Lee Pelandini



The family of Tom and Sandi Pelandini are saddened to announce the passing of their beloved Mom and Dad, Nonna and Papa, brother and sister-in-law, and uncle and aunt, after lives richly filled with adventure, success, challenges, laughter and love, and plenty of good food and wine! Tom was born on January 6, 1938 in Vallejo, California. Sandi was born in Bremerton, Washington on September 15, 1942. Both attended Bremerton High School, where Tom was ASB President and Sandi was a member of the Drill Team.



Tom graduated in 1956 and Sandi in 1960. They married in Bremerton on September 17, 1961. Tom graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in Public Affairs, and shortly thereafter he joined the U.S. Air Force. After completing Officer Training Corps, Tom and Sandi were stationed in Murfreesboro, TN and subsequently in Greensboro, NC. After discharge, Tom joined the Public Relations division at PepsiCo in New York City, where his primary responsibility was to assist actress Joan Crawford, widow of PepsiCo's former CEO, in her role as a chief spokesperson for the company.



After leaving Pepsi, Tom began his climb up the corporate ladder, and over the years they lived in Phoenix, Chicago, Los Angeles and Connecticut, before finally settling in the Bay Area, where Tom became Vice President for Corporate Public Affairs at Crocker Bank (now Wells Fargo) in San Francisco. Along the way, they welcomed two daughters, Jennifer Lynn and Beth Ann. Throughout Tom's successful business career, Sandi was his steadfast companion, counselor and supporter - and Super Mom to her girls. After Tom's retirement in 1999, they moved to Clear Lake, California, north of Napa. Sadly, Sandi suffered a devastating stroke in December 2010. Tom was at her bedside until her passing on January 17, 2015. Tom then moved to Chico, California to be nearer to his daughters. He was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia in early 2019, and after a valiant struggle, he died on November 20, 2019. Sandi leaves a special legacy benefitting Kitsap County. Her great grandparents homesteaded on Hood Canal in the late 19th century, and Sandi always said she grew up on the Canal. After her grandmother, Anna Andersen Holmes Glud died, Sandi deeded the property to the County. The original property is now Anderson Landing Park Preserve, located at Anderson Cove near Seabeck.



Tom and Sandi are survived by their two daughters, Jennifer Sampson (Russell) and Beth Pelandini, their two granddaughters, Shelby and Sydney Sampson, Tom's brother and sister-in-law Bill and Patty Pelandini of Bainbridge Island, Washington, and nephews and niece, Matthew, Sarah and Adam Pelandini, as well as numerous cousins.



They are missed, as well, by many long-time friends and colleagues. A family gathering to celebrate these two remarkable people and to scatter their ashes in Puget Sound will be held in the future.



Both Tom and Sandi will be terribly missed, always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts.









