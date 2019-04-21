|
Thomas (Tom) Franklin Beckett
Eureka - February 15, 1939 - February 27, 2019 Thomas (Tom) Franklin Beckett, 80, formerly of Port Orchard, WA passed away at St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka, CA on February 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife Victoria of Suquamish, WA, daughter Julie (Kip) Taylor of Kailua-Kona, HI, son Stephen Beckett of Phoenix, AZ , son David (Nicole) Beckett of Eureka, CA, and daughter Hope Beckett of Suquamish, WA. He also leaves 3 grandchildren Toby Joe Sanders, Brandon Sanders and Sloan Beckett. Tom spent 40 years in the food industry working in Seattle, WA, Suffield, CT, Grand Rapids and Lansing, MI, Wilkes-Barre, PA, and Union City, CA. His hobbies included golf, history, woodworking and appreciation of all kinds of music. He will be missed by his family and friends. There will be a private family gathering in Kona, Hawaii (Tom's favorite place) at a later date.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 21, 2019