Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Beckett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Franklin (Tom) Beckett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Franklin (Tom) Beckett Obituary
Thomas (Tom) Franklin Beckett

Eureka - February 15, 1939 - February 27, 2019 Thomas (Tom) Franklin Beckett, 80, formerly of Port Orchard, WA passed away at St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka, CA on February 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife Victoria of Suquamish, WA, daughter Julie (Kip) Taylor of Kailua-Kona, HI, son Stephen Beckett of Phoenix, AZ , son David (Nicole) Beckett of Eureka, CA, and daughter Hope Beckett of Suquamish, WA. He also leaves 3 grandchildren Toby Joe Sanders, Brandon Sanders and Sloan Beckett. Tom spent 40 years in the food industry working in Seattle, WA, Suffield, CT, Grand Rapids and Lansing, MI, Wilkes-Barre, PA, and Union City, CA. His hobbies included golf, history, woodworking and appreciation of all kinds of music. He will be missed by his family and friends. There will be a private family gathering in Kona, Hawaii (Tom's favorite place) at a later date.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.