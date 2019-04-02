Services
Interment
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Arlington National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Silverthorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas L. Silverthorn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas L. Silverthorn Obituary
Thomas L. Silverthorn

Honolulu, HI - Thomas L. Silverthorn, Captain, US Navy (retired), passed away peacefully on Feb 11, 2018 in Honolulu, HI. "Larry" proudly served his country for 43 years with a distinguished and highly decorated career in the Navy Dental Corps after graduating from the University of Washington School of Dentistry. After retirement, Larry continued his childhood hobby of writing poems and short stories. Publications include: "Watercolor Boat", a short story that was included in the anthology Last Seen Off Stingray Point by Wayne Carlson; Short Stories by Tom Eland (his pseudonym); and, most recently, his autobiography, Stories and Memoirs of a Pigboat Sailor.

Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Joy; five daughters, Rosanne, Mayme, Laura, Cecille, and Joyce; his grandchildren; his sister, Linda; and nieces and nephews. His brother, Ron, preceded Larry in death.

Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on April 11 at 1 PM.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.