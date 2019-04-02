|
Thomas L. Silverthorn
Honolulu, HI - Thomas L. Silverthorn, Captain, US Navy (retired), passed away peacefully on Feb 11, 2018 in Honolulu, HI. "Larry" proudly served his country for 43 years with a distinguished and highly decorated career in the Navy Dental Corps after graduating from the University of Washington School of Dentistry. After retirement, Larry continued his childhood hobby of writing poems and short stories. Publications include: "Watercolor Boat", a short story that was included in the anthology Last Seen Off Stingray Point by Wayne Carlson; Short Stories by Tom Eland (his pseudonym); and, most recently, his autobiography, Stories and Memoirs of a Pigboat Sailor.
Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Joy; five daughters, Rosanne, Mayme, Laura, Cecille, and Joyce; his grandchildren; his sister, Linda; and nieces and nephews. His brother, Ron, preceded Larry in death.
Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on April 11 at 1 PM.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 2, 2019