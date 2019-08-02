|
Thomas (Tom) Michael Erickson
- - Thomas Michael Erickson age 75 passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21 due to complications during surgery.
Tom was born on November 26, 1943 in Bremerton, WA to Leif and Trena (Nygaard) Erickson. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. He is survived by his daughter, two sons and five grandchildren: Holly, Derek, Dylan, Alexander and Jacqueline, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tom was a founding member of Christ Lutheran Church in Belfair, WA where he lived with his young family at the time. He led a passionate and complex life. Carpenter, fisherman, gardener, storyteller, trickster, father, grandfather, and friend. He was loved by many and will be missed. May he rest in peace.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at 1pm at First Lutheran, Mitchell Rd in Port Orchard, WA. The family asks, that in lieu of flowers, you visit your local nursery and plant foliage or color where it is needed most.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019