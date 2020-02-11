Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Booth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Robert Booth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Robert Booth Obituary
Thomas Robert Booth

Thomas Robert Booth, 87 passed away February 1, 2020. He was born on February 4, 1932 in Minot, North Dakota to William Sr and Mary Elinore (McVey) Booth.

Tom graduated from Everett High School in 1950. He served 5 years in the US Navy. He worked for several phone companies during his 36 year career. He retired in 1997.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Elsie, Poulsbo; children: Kevin (Hazel) Booth, Michael Sr (Nancy) Booth, Betsy (Tracy) Bohlmann and Melissa (Steve) Kamphaus. Ten grandchildren and one great grandchild and sisters Elinore Bisnett and Margaret Goodwill.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to CHI Franciscan Health (Hospice), 2901 Bridgeport Way W, University Place, WA 98466.

A memorial service will be held Friday, April 17th at 1pm at Vinland Lutheran Church, 2750 NW Finn Hill Rd, Poulsbo. Tom's online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com
Published in Kitsap Sun from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -