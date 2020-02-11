|
|
Thomas Robert Booth
Thomas Robert Booth, 87 passed away February 1, 2020. He was born on February 4, 1932 in Minot, North Dakota to William Sr and Mary Elinore (McVey) Booth.
Tom graduated from Everett High School in 1950. He served 5 years in the US Navy. He worked for several phone companies during his 36 year career. He retired in 1997.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Elsie, Poulsbo; children: Kevin (Hazel) Booth, Michael Sr (Nancy) Booth, Betsy (Tracy) Bohlmann and Melissa (Steve) Kamphaus. Ten grandchildren and one great grandchild and sisters Elinore Bisnett and Margaret Goodwill.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to CHI Franciscan Health (Hospice), 2901 Bridgeport Way W, University Place, WA 98466.
A memorial service will be held Friday, April 17th at 1pm at Vinland Lutheran Church, 2750 NW Finn Hill Rd, Poulsbo. Tom's online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com
Published in Kitsap Sun from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020