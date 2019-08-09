|
Timothy Bryce Allen was born September 4, 1956 in San Francisco, CA and died July 29, 2019, at 62 years of age. He passed away doing what he loved most, riding his bicycle on a beautiful summer day in Port Orchard, WA. He will be remembered most by his loving wife of 41 years, Julie (Ames) Allen. He is survived by his three children: Daniel (Megan), Sarah, and Jessica; in addition to three siblings: Dave (Judy), Ellie (Richard), and Allison; and a multitude of nieces and nephews. He will be lovingly remembered by his eight grandchildren: Jaedyn, Rhylee, Amanda, Bethany, Matthew, Katie, Brody, and Josiah. Tim graduated from Sir Francis Drake High School in San Anselmo, CA in 1974, and then earned a Bachelor's degree in 1980 from Cal Poly in Architectural Engineering, while prioritizing his time to ski and meet his future wife in Tahoe, CA. Tim served for 35 years as a Naval Architect for the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, and an additional three years at Life Cycle Engineering, both located in Bremerton, WA. His lifelong passions were foremost his family and friends, as well as bicycling, skiing, and woodworking. He will be remembered best as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and best friend. Matthew 25:21.
A memorial service will be held at the First Christian Church in Port Orchard, Washington on Monday, August 12, at 6:00 pm.
Tim was a frequent blood donor, directly impacting the lives of nearly 300 people. Please consider making a blood donation as a tribute to the selfless life that he lived.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13, 2019