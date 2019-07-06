|
|
Timothy Howard Roller
Port Orchard - Timothy Howard Roller passed away at home on May 3rd, 2019. He was born on November 6th, 1954 in Bremerton, Washington to Leamon and Ruby Roller.
He attended South Kitsap Schools graduating from South Kitsap High School in 1973. He attended Olympic College and Western Washington University, graduating in 1977. He earned a Masters Degree in Computer Science from Lesley College. He taught Physics, Chemistry, and Biology at Vashon High School from 1977 until he retired in 2007. His love of teaching brought him out of retirement to teach at Bremerton High School and later at James Taylor High School in Belfair.
He married Jana Redenbaugh in 1977. They made their first home on Vashon Island, moving to Port Orchard in 1980.
Tim's interests included classic cars, tractors, and anything with an engine. He also loved camping, hiking, and traveling. He was a member of the Olympic Peninsula Antique Tractor and Engine Association. He was also a member of the Elks and a long-time volunteer for many nonprofit organizations.
Tim is survived by his wife Jana, his son Tim, and his brothers Rob and Gary (Robin). A funeral mass will be held at Saint Gabriel Catholic Church on August 2nd at 11 AM. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Bremerton Elks at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local .
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 6, 2019