Tobin K. Von Ditter



9-26-1984 - 05-04-2020



Tobin was born 7:38 am at Harrison Hospital in Bremerton, Washington, Wednesday to Katrina Baxter Hodiak and Michael M. Von Ditter. He went to South Colby Elementary, John Sedgwick Junior High School, Marcus Whitman Junior High School and graduated South Kitsap High School. He later became a certified firefighter for Cowlitz County District #5 then moved back to Port Orchard where he excelled in certified roofing throughout Kitsap County. Everyone who knew him remembered him to be funny, bright, loving, caring, spontaneous, and talented in so very many ways. He is mourned by so many friends and extended family and a life celebration which will be held at his mother's farm noon Saturday July 11th. If you feel you need a mask, wear one, it's not required. Please bring a potluck dish. (21+ refreshments will be supplied) and bring an outdoor chair blanket and/or umbrella if you think you need one. He is survived by his mother, father, stepfather, stepbrother, Ran and Maryann Galt and their son Gideon, the love of his life Reenie E. Panni and many cousins and anyone who was close to him are more than welcome. 1900 E Rasor Rd, Belfair Wa "I would do anything to hug him and tell him how much he was loved just one more time, even though he already knew that". Special thanks to Juliet Feather and she knows why. RIP my darling son…









